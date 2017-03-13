Wilmington woman sentenced for role i...

Wilmington woman sentenced for role in deadly armed robbery

A Wilmington woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for her role in an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the death of one of her co-conspirators. Maya Latrice Stubbs, 26, was sentenced to 20-36 months in prison.

