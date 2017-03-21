Wilmington man sentenced for heroin t...

Wilmington man sentenced for heroin trafficking

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday in New Hanover County Superior Court to three counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin. On March 13, 2015, the FBI, working with the Carolina Beach Police, found more than 85 grams of raw heroin, more than two ounces of a substance used to cut heroin and more than 1,200 bindles of heroin packaged for sale in Jackson's rental car outside Cole's Motel in Carolina Beach.

