Wilmington man charged in robbery spree
Andre Daniels, 40, of Wilmington, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning and charged with numerous offenses, including three counts of common law robbery, two counts of larceny from a person, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse. According to the WPD, Daniels assaulted a 60-year-old woman and stole her cash and credit cards during an incident in the 2600 block of Carolina Beach Road on Feb. 7. The woman suffered minor injuries.
