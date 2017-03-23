Wilmington man charged in five robberies

Wilmington man charged in five robberies

WWAY-TV Wilmington

February 7 at 2:36 p.m. Police say Daniels physically assaulted a 60-year-old woman and stole her cash and credit cards in the 2600-block of Carolina Beach Rd. The victim had minor injuries. February 9 at 11:42 a.m. Police say Daniels robbed the Safeway Food Mart at 3316 Market St. He grabbed money from the cash register and ran from the store.

