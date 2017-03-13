Wilmington flights to Philadelphia, L...

Wilmington flights to Philadelphia, LaGuardia canceled for Tuesday

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

American Airlines has canceled Tuesday flights from Wilmington International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City because of the pending winter storm expected in the northeast. Flight #4153 leaving at 6:10 a.m. from Wilmington to Philadelphia is one of dozens reading "canceled" on the Arrivals page of the PHL airport website.

