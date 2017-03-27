Wilmington candidate elected to Board of Governors
Wilmington's Tom Fetzer is one of six candidates elected by the Senate to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors on Wednesday. All six get four-year terms on the board, which is the policy-making body responsible for the supervision, management and governance of the institutions in the UNC system.
