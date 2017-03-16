WDI: Downtown Wilmington is a hotbed ...

WDI: Downtown Wilmington is a hotbed for entrepreneurs

20 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

This afternoon, Wilmington Downtown Inc. released figures and highlighted accomplishments of the past year during their Downtown Economic Series annual luncheon this afternoon. WDI says Downtown Wilmington attracted over $81.9 million in new investment in 2016 and has another $283 million worth of projects announced or underway.

