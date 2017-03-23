Vans Warped Tour tickets on sale, lineup announced for Wilmington event
The lineup has been announced for this summer's Vans Warped Tour stop in Wilmington, and tickets are now on sale. "We are excited at the opportunity to have a 4th of July show in Wilmington and to be able to do our annual Day of Service in the Wilmington community on the 5th - it will be a great few days," Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman said in a news release.
