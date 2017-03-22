Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary among those killed in London attack
I ... - An American tourist celebrating his wedding anniversary in Europe was among those killed in the terrorist attack in London on Wednesday, a family member confirmed to ABC News. Utah resident Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa traveled to Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and were visiting London on Wednesday, with plans to return to the United States Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC