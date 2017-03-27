UNCW coaching candidate linked to UC Santa Barbara job
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is reporting that Arizona Associate Head Coach Joe Pasternack could be a candidate for the UC Santa Barbara head coaching job. Arizona's Joe Pasternack emerges as serious candidate for head coaching job at UC Santa Barbara, per @JonRothstein - https://t.co/smvBUtwgZA Pasternack is also one of three candidates being considered for the UNCW coaching vacancy, and has been in Wilmington to interviewed for the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar 26
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar 24
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC