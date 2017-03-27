UNCW coaching candidate linked to UC Santa Barbara job

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is reporting that Arizona Associate Head Coach Joe Pasternack could be a candidate for the UC Santa Barbara head coaching job. Arizona's Joe Pasternack emerges as serious candidate for head coaching job at UC Santa Barbara, per @JonRothstein - https://t.co/smvBUtwgZA Pasternack is also one of three candidates being considered for the UNCW coaching vacancy, and has been in Wilmington to interviewed for the job.

