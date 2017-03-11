Uber-driving lawyer explains to cop w...

Uber-driving lawyer explains to cop why he doesn't have to stop video recording him

Jesse Bright is a lawyer who also drives Uber; when Wilmington, North Carolina police Sgt. Kenneth Becker stopped him and insisted that he stop recording the stop because of a "new law," Bright kept on recording and kept on insisting that he was allowed to do so.

