Traveling Smithsonian exhibit on its way to Wilmington

The Smithsonian Institution's Patios, Pools and the Invention of the American Backyard traveling exhibition is coming to Cape Fear Museum from March 18 through Aug. 27. Through rare photographs, historic drawings and period advertisements, the exhibit explores the mid-century backyard of the 1950s from the rise of the suburbs and tract houses and the beauty of postwar garden design to the birth of the environmental movement. It will also feature images and artifacts from Cape Fear Museum's collection, including period outdoor furniture, serving pieces, swimsuits and games as well as seed packets and homeowner magazines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.