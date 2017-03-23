Therapy dog calms nervous fliers at ILM

Therapy dog calms nervous fliers at ILM

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Crowds of people waiting for flights at ILM Monday morning gravitated towards Abigail -- a full-bred golden retriever that paces the terminal comforting nervous fliers. Laura Scullin trained Abigail to become a registered therapy dog seven years ago.

Wilmington, NC

