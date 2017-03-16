The Pointe 14 movie theater to open F...

The Pointe 14 movie theater to open Friday

18 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The Pointe 14, a new theater at the Pointe at Barclay retail area, will open to the public on Friday, March 17. A state of the art 4K laser projector and Dolby Atmos sound system are the first ones in the Tar Heel state. The owners of the theater said the two systems will completely immerse movie-goers in the film.

