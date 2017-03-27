'The Child Whisperer,' 'Diaper Bank' ...

'The Child Whisperer,' 'Diaper Bank' co-founders honored by Smart Start NHC

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The co-founders of "The Diaper Bank" and a therapist affectionately called "The Child Whisperer" were honored Tuesday for their efforts to improve the lives of children. Smart Start New Hanover County named Lisa Brooks as Children's Champion for 2017, and presented Anna Lair and Leigh Robertson with a Starfish Award for Public Advocacy during its' annual pledge breakfast Tuesday morning at the Hilton Riverside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Sun mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC