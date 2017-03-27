'The Child Whisperer,' 'Diaper Bank' co-founders honored by Smart Start NHC

The co-founders of "The Diaper Bank" and a therapist affectionately called "The Child Whisperer" were honored Tuesday for their efforts to improve the lives of children. Smart Start New Hanover County named Lisa Brooks as Children's Champion for 2017, and presented Anna Lair and Leigh Robertson with a Starfish Award for Public Advocacy during its' annual pledge breakfast Tuesday morning at the Hilton Riverside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.