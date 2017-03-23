The Cape Fear Roller Girls skate on t...

The Cape Fear Roller Girls skate on to the Good Evening Wilmington set

13 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The Cape Fear Roller Girls 2017 season gets under way March 25th. Kat von D-Linquent and McVenom joined Daniel Seamans on Good Evening Wilmington to talk about the excitement headed into the competition.

Wilmington, NC

