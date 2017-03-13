Teen recovers from March 16 shooting
A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the leg Thursday, March 16, in what the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office called an isolated incident. Dispatchers received a call just before 7 a.m. Thursday about the shooting in the 2500 block of Burnice Lane NE in Bolivia, sheriff's office spokeswoman Emily Flax said.
