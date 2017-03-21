Swamp Music: Five of the Best Souther...

Swamp Music: Five of the Best Southern Metal Bands

Southern metal bands Norma Jean and He Is Legend will be in Denver this Wednesday, March 22, during their Polar Similar Tour. Their Denver stop is sure to be one of the most Southern fried shows this side of the Mississippi River.

