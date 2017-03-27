Senate picks 6 for UNC board -
The North Carolina Senate has elected a recent colleague and a former state Republican Party chairman to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. Former Sen. Bob Rucho of Matthews and Tom Fetzer of Wilmington were among six elected Wednesday to four-year terms on the panel, which oversees the UNC system's 17 campuses.
