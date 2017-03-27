Senate picks 6 for UNC board -

Senate picks 6 for UNC board -

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

The North Carolina Senate has elected a recent colleague and a former state Republican Party chairman to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. Former Sen. Bob Rucho of Matthews and Tom Fetzer of Wilmington were among six elected Wednesday to four-year terms on the panel, which oversees the UNC system's 17 campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar 26 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar 24 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC