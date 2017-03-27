Seabrook illustrates gourmet's book

Wilmington artist-illustrator Alexis Seabrook has a new book out. She did the black-and-white line drawings for "Duck Season: Eating, Drinking, and Other Misadventures in Gascony, France's Last Best Place" by David McAninch, just out from Harper McAninch, a veteran food writer, spent eight months in Gascony, a region of rural southwestern France seldom troubled by tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StarNewsOnline.com.