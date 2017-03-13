Sander promoted to GateHousea s regio...

Sander promoted to GateHousea s regional editor Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

StarNews Executive Editor Pam Sander will now oversee three additional GateHouse Media daily newspapers and several weeklies with a promotion to the Coastal Carolina Group's regional editor. Sander, who has been executive editor since September 2012, will expand her duties to include the Jacksonville Daily News, Kinston Free Press and New Bern Sun Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 10
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC