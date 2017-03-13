Sander promoted to GateHousea s regional editor Posted at
StarNews Executive Editor Pam Sander will now oversee three additional GateHouse Media daily newspapers and several weeklies with a promotion to the Coastal Carolina Group's regional editor. Sander, who has been executive editor since September 2012, will expand her duties to include the Jacksonville Daily News, Kinston Free Press and New Bern Sun Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar 11
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|10
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC