Rev. Kathy Beach selected to lead Rumple Memorial
One of the oldest continuously operating churches in our area now has a new pastor. Kathy Beach and her family will be moving to the High Country from Wilmington to become the newest pastor at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|dgrace51
|12
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC