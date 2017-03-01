Restaurants react to new 'Brunch Bill'
Several state senators sponsored a bill that would allow county commissioners or municipal councils to pass ordinances granting exceptions to the statewide ban on Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales before noon, allowing restaurants to sell alcohol at 10:00 a.m. . The George on Front Street in downtown Wilmington serves brunch every Sunday from 10-3.
