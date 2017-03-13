Pender students get stage time with acclaimed choreographer
The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College will welcome 120 fifth graders from five Pender County schools for a dance demonstration on Tuesday by Lionel Popkin, an internationally acclaimed choreographer, dancer, and chair of arts and cultures. Popkin is known for his whimsical, smart, and playful choreography.
