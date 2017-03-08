Paddleboard raffle part of Saturday Make-A-Wish benefit at King Neptune

Diners at a Wrightsville Beach restaurant this Saturday will be helping grant the wish of a sick Wilmington child, as King Neptune Restaurant & Bar will donate a portion of proceeds from its March 11 sales to the local Make-a-Wish foundation. The benefit runs from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the restaurant's 11 N. Lumina Ave. location.

