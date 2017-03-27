Notices to Creditors

Notices to Creditors

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Elizabeth F. Edwards , late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify to all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the undersigned to Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Registered Process Agent, at 102 N. Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before June 2, 2017 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

