New Wrecking Crew for New Bern Days Inn
Despite a deal gone bad, a lawsuit, a lingering environmental issue, and a vanishing contractor, New Bern aldermen are still determined to bring the old Days Inn Hotel down. The Board of Aldermen approved a $300,000 contract Tuesday night to have the building at 925 Broad St. torn down.
