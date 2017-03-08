New music and pre-order for upcoming Justin Lacy album
Next month Justin Lacy will be releasing a new album that has been in the works for some time. "Control Burn" was funded in part by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County and will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StarNewsOnline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Sat
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC