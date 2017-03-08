New music and pre-order for upcoming ...

New music and pre-order for upcoming Justin Lacy album

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: StarNewsOnline.com

Next month Justin Lacy will be releasing a new album that has been in the works for some time. "Control Burn" was funded in part by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County and will be available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StarNewsOnline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is pig that told uber driver Sat Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC