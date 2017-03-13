NC State to introduce new coach Kevin...

NC State to introduce new coach Kevin Keatts on Sunday

23 min ago

School officials say Keatts' introductory news conference will be held at 1 p.m. from Reynolds Coliseum. N.C. State hired Keatts from UNC Wilmington on Friday to replace fired Mark Gottfried.

