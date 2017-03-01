Mweneake to speak at UNCW

The Interfaith Refugee Ministry-Wilmington, along with UNCW's Department of International Studies, is sponsoring a presentation by author Msenwa Oliver Mweneake on March 14 at UNCW's Morton Auditorium. Mweneake will describe his harrowing journey from war and degradation in the Republic of Congo in 1996 to his new life in Oshawa, Canada, where he is a registered social worker helping others with similar experiences.

