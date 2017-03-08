A Wilmington resident and Holocaust survivor who was taken by Nazi soldiers from her home in Poland at the age of 18, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 96. Bornia Merlin spent more than five years inside concentration camps where her family said she witnessed horrific conditions and unfathomable images. "She had a very hard life in the camps, the Nazi's stripped her from her home and she never saw her family again," said Reba Alper, Merlin's daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.