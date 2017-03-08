Man pleads guilty to drug charges...again
Wendell Ray, a habitual felon, could spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug charges in Brunswick County Superior Court. A long-term investigation by the Leland and Wilmington police departments led to Ray's arrest in October 2016 for charges in connection to selling and delivering cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar 6
|dgrace51
|12
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC