Man pleads guilty to drug charges...again

Wendell Ray, a habitual felon, could spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug charges in Brunswick County Superior Court. A long-term investigation by the Leland and Wilmington police departments led to Ray's arrest in October 2016 for charges in connection to selling and delivering cocaine.

