Man found guilty of stalking Wilmington woman

According to the District Attorney's Office, Jeffrey Keith Hobson, 42, received the maximum sentence possible for a misdemeanor staking charge - a 75-day suspended sentence, 18 days in the New Hanover County Detention Center and five years of supervised probation. Officials said that Hobson and the victim had a casual dating relationship for a few months in late 2009 and early 2010.

