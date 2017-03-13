Man arrested on drug charges after I-40 stop -
A Wilmington man has been charged with felony drug offenses following a traffic stop on Interstate 40 by Sampson County Sheriff's deputies, during which more than 100 grams of crack cocaine was reportedly discovered. Amord Demetrich Jacobs, 27, of 1108 Greenfield St., Wilmington, was charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
