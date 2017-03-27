Man accused of trying to sell baby on...

Man accused of trying to sell baby on Craigslist faces charges in Wilmington

A man who was arrested in Tennessee for attempting to sell his baby on Craigslist is wanted on multiple charges in Wilmington. John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment Monday in Greene County, Tenn..

