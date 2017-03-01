Local area under freeze warning starting at midnight
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a freeze warning for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee that goes into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday and runs until 9 a.m. According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees, with the coldest air expected in the few hours just before dawn to shortly after sunrise.
