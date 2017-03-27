Liv To Exit Middays On WRMR/Wilmington
SUNRISE BROADCASTING Alternative WRMR /WILMINGTON, NC middayer LIV is exiting at the end of the week to relocate RALEIGH. She also hosted the LOCAL LOUNGE on SUNDAY nights from 9p-mid.
