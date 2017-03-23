K-Mart closing down on Sunday

K-Mart closing down on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

"This one just happens to be in route when we're down in Wilmington and I stopped in occassionally. Right now, its pretty much wiped out," Pat Picinich said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar 20 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar 11 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC