Judge supports 'Raise the Age' Bill filed in Raleigh
Judge Jay Corpening has been pushing for a bill like House Bill 280 for years. Also called the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act, the bill filed Wednesday in Raleigh would raise the age juveniles could be tried as adults in North Carolina.
