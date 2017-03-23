Hear the latest Dubtown Cosmonauts al...

Hear the latest Dubtown Cosmonauts album on Bandcamp

More than a jam band, Dubtown Cosmonuats infuses songs with electronica, world flavors, additional vocals, and a healthy sense of exploration on recent album "Launch Pad." The band is a frequent live act in Wilmington and live sets are available on YouTube, capturing their on-stage electricity and tight musicianship.

