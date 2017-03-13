Hammerheads sign top young soccer player

The Wilmington Hammerheads have signed one of the best young soccer players in the country to play this summer in Wilmington. Cameron Lindley, a U-20 U.S. Men's National Team member and the 2016 ACC Freshman of the Year for his play at UNC Chapel Hill, will join the Hammerheads this season.

