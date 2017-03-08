Habitual felon sentenced for series o...

Habitual felon sentenced for series of home break-ins

A Leland man was sentenced to at least seven years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into three Wilmington homes. Alex Lee Beavers, 31, was sentenced as a habitual felon to 85-114 months in prison and to pay restitution to his victims after being convicted of three counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny.

