Front Street near Greenfield Lake to close Friday
The Department of Transportation will close South Front Street at the intersection of Burnett Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington this weekend. The closure is needed for crews to connect a new waterline to the existing waterline running parallel to South Front Street.
