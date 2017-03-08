Free Press among N.C. Press Associati...

Free Press among N.C. Press Association winners Updated at

Read more: Kinston Free Press

The Free Press Sports Editor Junious Smith III and Photo Chief Janet S. Carter were winners this week for a statewide journalism competition. Smith won his first North Carolina Press Association award and took first place in the special sections category for his work in producing the Brandon Ingram special section for The Free Press.

