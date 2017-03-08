Free athletic pre-participation screening exams for 2017-2018 school year

Free screenings for students who plan to participate in athletics or cheerleading in New Hanover County will be held on Thursday June 1 and June 8, 2017. Exams for the boys will be on June 1 at 6:00 p.m. and exams for the girls will be on June 8 at 6:00 p.m. The exams will be given at the New Hanover County Health Department at 2029 South 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.