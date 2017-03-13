Former N.C. Superior Court judge pleads guilty to bribery charges Updated at

A former Wayne County judge pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to attempting to bribe a Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force officer to access the judge's wife's text messages to determine if she was having an affair. In October, a federal jury in Wilmington found former Superior Court Judge Arnold Ogden Jones II guilty of three corruption charges filed against him and he faced up to 37 years in prison, but, on Feb. 23, he was awarded a new trial, U.S. Department of Justice Spokesman Don Connelly said.

