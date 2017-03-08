Former MLB player speaks to crowd in ...

Former MLB player speaks to crowd in downtown Wilmington

Trot Nixon played in the major leagues for more than a decade, and Friday he shared some of his fondest MLB memories with a crowd in Wilmington. Nixon was inducted into The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, after he played for three different teams over his 12-year professional career.

