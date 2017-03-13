Five Wilmington restaurants make best...

Five Wilmington restaurants make best burger tournament

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Five Wilmington restaurants are in the running to win a NCAA bracket style tournament that will determine the best burger in North Carolina. The North Carolina Burger Bracket tournament, modeled after the NCAA basketball tournament, is hosted by Strange Carolinas and will crown a champion on March 30. Readers of Strange Carolinas provided the publication with their favorite burger restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is pig that told uber driver Sat Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar 6 dgrace51 12
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 20 marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for New Hanover County was issued at March 14 at 3:31AM EDT

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC