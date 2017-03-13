Five Wilmington restaurants make best burger tournament
Five Wilmington restaurants are in the running to win a NCAA bracket style tournament that will determine the best burger in North Carolina. The North Carolina Burger Bracket tournament, modeled after the NCAA basketball tournament, is hosted by Strange Carolinas and will crown a champion on March 30. Readers of Strange Carolinas provided the publication with their favorite burger restaurants.
