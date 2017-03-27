First at Four: Musician selected to perform at tribute to Pulse Nightclub victims
DeAnne Carroll, a musician from Wilmington, wrote an original song she dedicated to the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre. Carroll has been selected to play the song at the Miami Beach Gay Pride 's "Pride Lights the Night" events.
