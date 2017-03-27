First at Four: Benefit Action Center aimed at helping vets
Vets and their dependents who have questions about their Veteran's Administration claims, appeals and health care can get assistance from VA representatives. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the American Legion Post 10 headquarters on 702 Pine Grove Drive in Wilmington.
